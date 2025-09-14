Canada News

Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal leader after weak show of support from party

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks after winning 57 per cent of the vote in a leadership review at the Ontario Liberal Party annual general meeting on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Bonnie Crombie says she will resign as Ontario Liberal leader, after a weak show of support at the party's annual general meeting.

Delegates at the Ontario Liberal AGM this weekend voted on whether to hold a new leadership race and 57 per cent voted no.

It was more than the hair over the 50 per cent required by the Ontario Liberal constitution for Crombie to stay on as leader, but some party members had been calling for her to step down if she received less than 66 per cent.

She says in a statement hours after the results were announced that she believes it is the best decision for the party to facilitate an orderly transition toward a leadership vote and she plans to resign upon the selection of a new leader.

The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race right now would do more harm than good for the party.

The AGM was the party's first since the February election that saw them increase their seat count from nine to 14 and regain official party status, but also saw them fail to form Official Opposition and left their leader without a seat in the legislature.