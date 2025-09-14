Canada News

Parliament returns Monday with Carney's first budget on the horizon

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The House of Commons reconvenes tomorrow, which will see Prime Minister Mark Carney square off with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Parliament for the first time.

Poilievre will once again take a seat in the House of Commons after winning a byelection in Alberta last month.

The first few weeks of the sitting will build toward the Carney government tabling its first budget next month.

Carney has said that the budget will include both "austerity" and "investment," as the government looks to rein in operational spending while putting money into projects aimed at growing the economy.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have signalled that they will be focusing on the cost of living, crime and immigration in the upcoming session.

The NDP will be trying to regain their footing as they are now in their leadership contest after a crushing defeat in April saw them lose recognized party status in the House.