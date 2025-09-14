Canada News

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's North York neighbourhood

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting at a commercial plaza in North York. A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022.

Toronto police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in the city's North York neighbourhood.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at a commercial plaza at around 11:50 p.m. near Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.

The victim, described by police as a male in his 40s, was found on scene with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police say those responsible for the shooting fled the scene and have not provided the number of suspects or descriptions of them at this time.

The homicide and missing persons unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are expected to provide an update on the homicide at 10 a.m.