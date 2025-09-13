Canada News

Police arrest multiple people at opposing immigration demonstrations in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023.

Toronto police say they have arrested six people at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at a park.

Police say one person was arrested for assault and have not provided more information about the reason of the other arrests.

Hundreds of pro-immigration ralliers gathered at Toronto's Christie Pits Park in the early afternoon in response to a demonstration encouraging mass deportations and nationalism called "Canada First."

City councillor Dianne Saxe posted a statement on social media ahead of the protest in the planning stages last month, calling it a "hate demonstration."

Dozens of police officers lined Bloor St. West to block off portions of the road as the anti-immigration demonstrators marched from the city's west end to its downtown core.

Police say they intend to provide more information on the arrests.