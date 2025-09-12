Alberta man accused of tunnelling into upstairs apartment over dispute with neighbour

Photo: The Canadian Press Police are accusing a Calgary man who was having a dispute with his upstairs neighbour of tunnelling his way into her apartment. This composite of three handout images from Calgary Police shows the hole through the floor and damage to the unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Calgary Police Service (Mandatory Credit)

Police are accusing a Calgary man who was having a dispute with his upstairs neighbour of tunnelling his way into her apartment.

Officers were called last week to a break and enter at an apartment in the city's southwest.

They say a woman had been having growing issues with her downstairs neighbour.

After she had been away from home, she returned to find a large hole in the floor, along with other disturbances.

Police say someone got into the woman's unit from below through an open space behind a fireplace.

A 46-year-old man is charged with break and enter, mischief to property and disobeying a court order.

He was set to to appear in court Friday.

“This incident represents a deeply disturbing violation of personal space and security,” Insp. Keith Hurley said in a news release.

“The idea that someone would go to such lengths to gain unauthorized access to another person’s home is not only alarming, but it also shatters the fundamental sense of safety we all deserve in our own residences.”