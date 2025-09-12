Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes for sharing post about American activist's death

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba NDP member Nahanni Fontaine speaks during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Manitoba cabinet minister is apologizing for sharing a social media post about the killing of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine had shared another person's post that described Kirk as racist, sexist and transphobic, calling him a "white nationalist mouthpiece."

The post's author said they had no empathy for Kirk — save for his children, who are believed to have witnessed the killing earlier this week at a university south of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fontaine removed the post shortly after, but screenshots have circulated on social media and have drawn criticism.

Premier Wab Kinew told radio station CJOB that the words in the post were "terrible" and that he would talk to Fontaine.

Fontaine later issued a brief written statement in which she apologized for sharing the post and said violence has no place in a democracy.