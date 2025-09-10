Canadian politicians condemn shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Photo: The Canadian Press Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)

Politicians in Canada are speaking out about political violence after Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event.

Prime Minister Mark Carney offered condolences to Kirk's family and friends.

"There is no justification for political violence and every act of it threatens democracy," he said on social media.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Kirk's shooting must be strongly denounced.

"Political violence is NEVER justified," Poilievre said in a social media post. "The attacker must be brought to justice. And free speech must be upheld."

Kirk, whose death was announced on social media by Trump, was speaking at a debate hosted by his non-profit political organization.

Immediately before the shooting, Kirk was taking questions from an audience member about mass shootings and gun violence.

Liberal member of Parliament Anthony Housefather said on social media that Kirk's murder is a "tragedy."

"I hope that those on this & other platforms that repeatedly personally attack people & incite hate against them look at this and see the potential real life consequences of targeted hateful rhetoric," Housefather said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media that she is "saddened and horrified" by the shooting.

"Political violence has no place in a free and democratic society and must be condemned without reservation," Smith said.

Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, posted about the incident on social media from Washington.

Blanchet said in French that, beyond people's beliefs, people have to remember that a family has just been devastated by an act that can only be matched by sadness and is unfortunately a sign of dark times. He also offered his condolences to Kirk's loved ones.

Charlie Angus, a former New Democrat MP, said he was "appalled" at Kirk's death.

"Politics has been pushed to the point where extremist language leads to violence," Angus said on social media.

"In a democracy there is no justification for the murder of a man over ideas. This is a wake-up call."