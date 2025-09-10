Canadian sentenced to 11 years in U.S. prison for trafficking cocaine

Photo: The Canadian Press The seal of Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office is seen during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A Canadian man has been ordered to serve just over 11 years in a U.S. prison for moving cocaine from South America and Mexico through Houston and into Canada.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas says an investigation found Jack Kasjaniuk received, repackaged and sent hundreds of kilograms of cocaine over two years.

The office says in a statement that in one three-month span Kasjaniuk handled about 620 kilograms of cocaine.

The investigation involved RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in May for his role in the transnational drug trafficking organization.

The statement says Kasjaniuk, who had been living illegally in Houston, faces removal from the U.S. after his sentence because he is not a U.S. citizen.

Global Affairs Canada said in an email Wednesday it is aware of the man's sentencing and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Alberta RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said it was unclear where in Canada the man is from.

"As the charges were not laid in Canada his residence would not appear on a publicly available information," Savinkoff said.