Elections Canada apologizes to Kativik Regional Government for voting day problems

Photo: The Canadian Press Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault responds to a question during a news conference, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Elections Canada apologized Tuesday to the Kativik Regional Government in Quebec for problems community members faced while voting in the last federal election.

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault travelled to Kuujjuaq to apologize in person at a government council meeting.

Following the April 28 federal election, Perrault acknowledged that some voters in Nunavik were unable to cast ballots because a shortage of staff led to polls closing well ahead of schedule.

"These shortcomings were the result of insufficient engagement with communities ahead of and during the election period, and from inadequate communication between Elections Canada headquarters and the regional team delivering the election in the riding," Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna said in an emailed media statement to The Canadian Press.

The Tuesday meeting was an opportunity for Perrault to speak directly with elected regional representatives and provide an update on the ongoing fact-finding inquiry launched by Elections Canada, McKenna added.

He said the meeting also gave Perrault a chance to set the tone on the path forward, to ensure voting runs smoothly the next time.

The Kativik Regional Government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the meeting, Elections Canada staff met with community members in Puvirnituq, Kuujjuarapik, Kuujjuaq and Salluit. McKenna said those meetings provided "invaluable insight" into how voters were affected and how Elections Canada can do better in the future.

"Elections Canada’s goal across the country is to work with Indigenous communities to offer in-community early and election day voting services with community members serving their neighbour," McKenna said.

"The lessons learned though the experience in Nunavik will be a key part of the work we do across Canada as we prepare for the next election and beyond."