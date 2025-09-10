276249
Canada News  

Elections Canada apologizes to Kativik Regional Government for voting day problems

Elections Canada apologizes

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press - | Story: 571554
Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault responds to a question during a news conference, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Photo: The Canadian Press
Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault responds to a question during a news conference, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Elections Canada apologized Tuesday to the Kativik Regional Government in Quebec for problems community members faced while voting in the last federal election.

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault travelled to Kuujjuaq to apologize in person at a government council meeting.

Following the April 28 federal election, Perrault acknowledged that some voters in Nunavik were unable to cast ballots because a shortage of staff led to polls closing well ahead of schedule.

"These shortcomings were the result of insufficient engagement with communities ahead of and during the election period, and from inadequate communication between Elections Canada headquarters and the regional team delivering the election in the riding," Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna said in an emailed media statement to The Canadian Press.

The Tuesday meeting was an opportunity for Perrault to speak directly with elected regional representatives and provide an update on the ongoing fact-finding inquiry launched by Elections Canada, McKenna added.

He said the meeting also gave Perrault a chance to set the tone on the path forward, to ensure voting runs smoothly the next time.

The Kativik Regional Government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the meeting, Elections Canada staff met with community members in Puvirnituq, Kuujjuarapik, Kuujjuaq and Salluit. McKenna said those meetings provided "invaluable insight" into how voters were affected and how Elections Canada can do better in the future.

"Elections Canada’s goal across the country is to work with Indigenous communities to offer in-community early and election day voting services with community members serving their neighbour," McKenna said.

"The lessons learned though the experience in Nunavik will be a key part of the work we do across Canada as we prepare for the next election and beyond."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (4)


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
270238
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279858
266823


TheTango.net
BBQ crasher

BBQ crasher

Must Watch | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Total hit!

Must Watch | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Hilarious Panoramic Photos

Galleries | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Kiefer Sutherland struggled to find work

Showbiz | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Christmas lights

Must Watch | December 16, 2025

275158