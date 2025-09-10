Carney says temporary foreign worker program needs a 'focused approach'

Then-immigration minister Marc Miller listens to a reporter's question during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the the temporary foreign worker program needs a "focused approach" that targets the needs of specific sectors and regions.

Addressing the Liberal caucus in Edmonton today, Carney says plans to reduce immigration rates are meant to "ease the strain" on housing, infrastructure and social services.

At a press conference in Brampton, Ont., yesterday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre claimed that the high immigration of recent years is the reason "our youth can't find jobs or homes."

Poilievre, who has called for the termination of the temporary foreign worker program, said immigrants are not responsible for housing and employment challenges and blamed the government for admitting "too many too fast."

Prior to Carney's speech, former immigration minister Marc Miller said Poilievre's comments were meant to rally "anti-immigrant sentiments."

The current government goal for temporary residents is to reduce the number non-permanent residents from about seven per cent of the population to five per cent by the end of 2027.