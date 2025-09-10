Police arrest teen for murder in killing of 8-year-old Toronto boy, two others wanted

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Police Services JahVai Roy is shown in this handout photo provided by the Toronto Police Services.

Toronto police say they have charged a teenager with first-degree murder in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed last month.

Police say the accused boy was 15 at the time of the offence, and they have issued Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of two other suspects who were both 17 at the time of the shooting.

JahVai Roy was struck by a bullet shot outside his North York apartment building just after midnight on Aug. 16 and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death reverberated through his community, spurring a candlelight vigil and a rally against gun violence at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.

Police have publicly identified the two wanted suspects and are urging the public to share any information about their whereabouts.

They say the arrested boy, now 16, was found with a loaded gun and also faces five firearm charges.