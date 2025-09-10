Anand says Canada stands with Poland and Ukraine after Russian drone incursions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand arrives for a meeting at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada is standing in solidarity with Poland and Ukraine after Russian drones violated NATO airspace.

Poland says multiple Russian drones entered its territory over the course of several hours overnight and were shot down with help from NATO allies.

Anand says on social media that this is "another horrendous example" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to seek peace.

Poland has triggered a formal consultation with NATO allies and Anand says Ottawa is again calling on Russia to end its unjustified and illegal war on Ukraine.

The Polish military described the incursion as an "act of aggression" carried out during a wave of Russian drone strikes on Ukraine, and European leaders have called this an intentional escalation.

Moscow claims it did not target Poland, while its close ally Belarus said some drones "lost their course" because of network jamming.