Carney condemns 'intolerable' Israeli strike on Qatar that killed Hamas officials

Photo: The Canadian Press Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (UGC via AP)

Prime Minister Mark Carney is condemning Israel’s military strike on Qatar, saying it undermines the country's sovereignty and risks escalating conflict in the region.

Israel says it targeted senior Hamas leaders in the capital Doha it holds responsible for the group's October 2023 attack, while the militant group says its main negotiator survived the attack.

In a social media post, Carney calls the attack "an intolerable expansion of violence and an affront to Qatar's sovereignty," particularly as the country hosts talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

Regardless of the objectives behind the attack, Carney says, it endangers "efforts to advance peace" in the Middle East and secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants for nearly two years.

Initial reports suggested U.S. President Donald Trump approved of the attack, but the White House insists Trump felt "very badly" that it happened in a country that is a "strong ally."

Canada has supported Qatar's efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and has worked with the emirate to secure the release of Ukrainian children taken by Russia.