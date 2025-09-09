Federal government hasn't heard directly from China on EV tariffs, minister says

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada's agriculture minister says any decision to ease tariffs on electric vehicles from China would have to take into consideration impacts on other sectors.

Heath MacDonald says the government hasn't been told directly what the Chinese government wants, but it is something that's being considered.

MacDonald says the federal government wants to ensure any changes wouldn't jeopardize other industries or sectors.

Canada, following the lead of the United States, slapped a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles last year and committed to a review within 12 months.

China later imposed tariffs on Canadian canola, in what was widely seen as a retaliatory move.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who is currently in China, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have called on Ottawa to lift the tariffs on Chinese EVs.

MacDonald's comments came at the end of a meeting of federal and provincial agriculture ministers, who heard from canola groups that producers are hurting.