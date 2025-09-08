Carney government noncommittal about Canada meeting 2030 climate goals

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Prime Minister Mark Carney won't say whether Canada will meet its climate goals under the Paris agreement by 2030.

Speaking in Newfoundland and Labrador today, Carney was asked by reporters how Canada is planning on adjusting its climate change targets, after recent policy announcements dialed back some of the Trudeau government's climate initiatives.

Those include eliminating the consumer carbon price and delaying the electric vehicle mandate for at least a year.

Carney did not directly answer the question, instead talking about his intention to make Canada climate competitive.

He says Canada wants all industries to be low-carbon but hasn't elaborated in recent weeks about how Canada would meet its climate targets under his plan.

A report last year by Canada's environment commissioner said Canada was well off track to meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.