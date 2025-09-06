Missing Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia found dead

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian soldier wears the NATO Battle Group patch as he listens to a speech at the military base in Adazi, Latvia, Monday, July 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia, who was missing since earlier this week, was found dead Friday.

A news release from the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces says Warrant Officer George Hohl was deployed on Operation Reassurance as part of the Aviation Battalion under the NATO Multinational Brigade-Latvia.

Hohl was a vehicle technician based in Edmonton and had served in the Canadian Armed Forces for almost 20 years.

The department says the Canadian Forces Military Police, with the support of Latvian authorities, are investigating the circumstances surrounding Hohl's death.

The news release did not offer information about those circumstances, but says there was no indication the incident poses an increased threat to the safety and security of deployed Canadians.

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, expressed her condolences, saying, Hohl will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service.