'Queen of Canada' remanded in custody after Friday court appearance

Photo: Twitter. Romana Didulo.

Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” and Ricky Manz, the owner of the decommissioned school where Didulo and her followers have been living appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Friday and were remanded in custody.

Didulo and Manz are now scheduled back in Saskatchewan court on Monday.

Didulo is charged with intimidation of a justice system participant and failing to comply with an undertaking. The charges stem from Didulo’s alleged attempts to contact individuals involved in a July 2025 investigation in Richmound, Sask.

Manz is charged with intimidation of a justice system participant, and failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking. Manz was previously arrested on July 18 after Leader RCMP were called to assist municipal personnel at the property.

During that incident, Manz allegedly assaulted officers and resisted arrest. He was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, assault, resisting arrest, mischief, uttering threats, and obstruction under the Saskatchewan Municipalities Act. He is scheduled to appear in Leader Circuit Court on Sept. 18 on those charges.

The new charges follow a large-scale RCMP operation early Wednesday morning at the Richmound property, which was occupied by Didulo and her supporters. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, RCMP executed a search warrant.