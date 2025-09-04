'Queen of Canada' charged after search of conspiracy compound in Saskatchewan

Photo: Contributed QAnon’s Romana Didulo, centre, with two of her supporters.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada" and the owner of a conspiracy compound in southwestern Saskatchewan have been charged after RCMP searched the decommissioned school.

Police arrested Romana Didulo, Ricky Manz and 14 others on Wednesday in Richmound, a village west of Regina, after obtaining a search warrant to enter the site.

Didulo and some of her "Kingdom of Canada" followers, who have promoted various conspiracy theories, set up the compound at the property in 2023.

Didulo livestreamed her arrest, with a video shared on social media showing officers in tactical gear bursting into a room.

RCMP said they obtained a search warrant after receiving a report that a person inside had a firearm. Officers seized 13 imitation semi-automatic handguns along with ammunition and electronic devices.

Mounties said all were released from custody that day, with five subject to an undertaking setting out conditions to follow while charges were being finalized.

Didulo, 50, and Manz, 61, were arrested again near the compound Thursday. They are accused of breaching a condition not to contact one another, RCMP said.

They are also accused of trying to intimidate a justice system participant earlier this year.

"The intimidation of a justice system participant and fail to comply with an undertaking charges relate to attempts to contact individuals involved in a July 2025 investigation in Richmound," the RCMP said in a news release.

Manz was arrested and charged in July with assaulting two police officers.

He and Didulo were scheduled to appear in court in Swift Current on Friday.

Police said they can't share further details about the other three people released Wednesday on undertakings, as their charges have not yet been sworn.

Many in Richmound have complained about the group being disruptive. In the summer, the village office closed its doors to the public outside prearranged appointments, citing harassment and intimidation towards staff.