Head of hard-right U.S. think tank no longer set to meet Carney's cabinet

Photo: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, speaks at The Heritage Foundation on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Washington.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his ministers are no longer set to meet with the head of a right-wing U.S. think tank as the second day of cabinet meetings begin.

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts was on an initial list of speakers expected to address cabinet today as part of a session on striking a new economic and security relationship with the United States.

His inclusion on the list drew strong criticism online.

The Prime Minister's Office reported this morning that Roberts' team has said he won't be coming, but offered no reason for the withdrawal.

The Heritage Foundation is a prominent force in Republican politics and authored Project 2025 — a manifesto of ultraconservative proposals published ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's second administration.

Carney's spokespeople say the prime minister and his team will engage with Roberts and other U.S. policy figures soon.