Girl, 11, dead after suspected arson at Richmond Hill, Ont., home: York police

A suspected arson at a home in Richmond Hill, Ont., that left an 11-year-old girl dead and four others critically injured is now being investigated as a homicide, York Region police said Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the scene on Skywood Drive just before 3 a.m. on Monday after a report of a house fire. Four unconscious residents were found inside the home while a fifth was found outside, and all of them were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Insp. Paolo Fiore said at a press conference Wednesday that an 11-year-old girl died from her injuries on Tuesday and the other residents remain in hospital.

Fiore said police believe the fire was an arson but did not provide further details on their investigation.

"Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal are still processing the scene and conducting a parallel investigation, which is ongoing," said Fiore.

Police said they do not have a suspect description at this time and no arrests have been made.

Richmond Hill Mayor David West offered his condolences to the family and thanked the first responders.

"As a parent, there are no words that can be offered to ease the pain of losing a child," West said in a statement. "I would ask that residents join me in holding this family in our hearts and our prayers as the remaining four victims remain in hospital."

Richmond Hill fire officials said they were "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"We understand how devastating an incident like this can be for our entire community," the fire service said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted, and we stand together in grief and solidarity."