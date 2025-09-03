‘Queen of Canada’ live streams her arrest in Saskatchewan

Photo: Twitter. QAnon’s Romana Didulo, centre, with two of her supporters.

There was a large police presence in Richmound, Sask. Wednesday morning as RCMP conducted an ongoing investigation. About two hours later, police announced they were holding a media availability regarding an ongoing investigation in Richmound.

Police didn’t specify what the investigation involved but self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” Romana Didulo posted on Telegram Wednesday morning, “We have corporation police here inside the property calling out, saying get out of the trailer, you are under arrest.” Didulo then live streamed her arrest by RCMP.

Telegram

Didulo and her followers have been camped out at an abandoned school in Richmound, Sask. for about two years.

Two months ago, 61-year-old Richmound man Ricky Manz, who owns the compound where Didulo is staying, was arrested by Leader RMP. Police were called to assist municipal personnel at a property in the village when an altercation broke out. Manz was arrested after allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest.

Didulo, a conspiracy leader from the Philippines, and her supporters moved into the abandoned school in September 2023 after being pushed out of Kamsack, Sask.

“Romana Didulo is a Canadian QAnon figure who falsely claims to be the ‘Queen of Canada,’” said a report from the Anti-Defamation League.

Richmound has a population of about 147. It is about 445 kilometres west of Regina, and about 80 kilometres from Medicine Hat, Alta.