Man fatally shot in Vaughan, Ont., home invasion was 'a hero,' brother says

Photo: The Canadian Press Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca, left, speaks during a press conference as Naeem Farooqi, brother of Abdul Aleem Farooqi, looks on, in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vanessa Tiberio

The brother of a man who was fatally shot in his Vaughan, Ont., home during a home invasion described him as "a hero who died defending his family," as he and the city's mayor called for changes to Canada's criminal justice system.

Police said Wednesday that Abdul Aleem Farooqi, 46, died from gunshot wounds after at least three male suspects broke into his home around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31.

They alleged the suspects stole some cellphones from the house and fled the scene, and investigators currently believe the incident was based on "monetary gain only." Police are also investigating a second home invasion that took place less than a kilometre away from Farooqi's home that same night, and whether the two incidents are linked.

At a press conference with Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, Naeem Farooqi described his brother as a man who "did anything for anyone" and "died the way he lived."

"He was a hero. He was a family man. He loved his children immensely," Naeem said.

He said his brother had confronted the intruders during the home invasion, and one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at Farooqi's children before fatally shooting him. His family witnessed the shooting, Naeem said.

"He did whatever he could. Three cowards came in and changed everything for our family that night," he said.

"He woke up and he did what any father would do: try to protect his family. I don't know what he could have done differently."

Naeem added: "When we lock our door, it's our choice when we open it the next morning. It's not someone else's."

His comments came after a string of alleged homicides and home invasions in York Region and the province over the past several days, prompting calls for federal bail reform from police and politicians.

Del Duca said Vaughan council and other municipalities have invested heavily in crime prevention, but they've also made repeated calls for changes to the criminal justice system. While the mayor said there's no information yet on the three suspects in Farooqi's death, he "will not be at all surprised" if it's found they have a criminal history and were out on bail.

"When our residents look at me as mayor and say, 'What are you doing to fix this? What are you going to keep us safe?,' it is one of the strongest feelings of powerlessness that I have," said Del Duca.

"When the system makes it seem like there's no consequence and no repercussion, this is where we end up. That's what has to end."

Premier Doug Ford has called Farooqi's death "heart wrenching." At an unrelated press conference on Tuesday, he reiterated his push for Ottawa to fix the "disaster right now in the justice system."

"Innocent people are getting their doors kicked in by a bunch of thugs, a bunch of murderers, criminals and you go to root cause," Ford said. "It's the weak Criminal Code that needs to be changed by the federal government."

Naeem said his family, especially his sister-in-law, are devastated and want justice.

"I'm lost for words for who controls this, who is in charge, what's being done," said Naeem.

"Our family just wants to preserve our brother's legacy, and we want to make sure that this doesn't happen to any other family. Enough is enough."