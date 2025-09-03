Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham, Ont., shooting: police

Photo: The Canadian Press York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween attends a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police in York Region say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and several other offences after a shooting in Markham, Ont., earlier this month.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue on Aug. 14.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

The youth from Toronto has also been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of property obtained by crime and other offences.

Police say that at the time of the shooting, the boy was on release for "unrelated violent offences."

"Once again, we're seeing individuals released on bail involved in serious crimes within our community," York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a news release.

"We must advocate for legislative measures which ensure violent and repeat offenders are kept off the streets, while also focusing on rehabilitating our youth, to ensure public safety, to protect our officers and to maintain public confidence."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.