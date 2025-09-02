Federal government begins to transfer Coast Guard to National Defence

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Coast Guard's medium icebreaker Henry Larsen is seen in Allen Bay during Operation Nanook near Resolute, Nunavut on August 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A months-long process to transition the Canadian Coast Guard into the Department of National Defence has kicked off officially with a cabinet order.

The Liberals promised in the spring election to give the Coast Guard a new mandate, outfit it for maritime surveillance operations and integrate it into NATO’s defence capabilities.

Today, the government says cabinet has issued the order-in-council to formally move the Coast Guard out of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and into DND.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says in a message to the defence team that this move reflects the “evolving security landscape” Canada faces.

He also says the Coast Guard will remain a civilian agency and that there are “no plans” to arm its personnel or ships.

The governing Liberals currently have legislation before Parliament, Bill C-2, which amends the federal Oceans Act to allow the Coast Guard to conduct security activities, such as patrols and intelligence gathering.