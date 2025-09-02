Ottawa limits movement of oysters in Atlantic Canada, Quebec to limit disease spread

Photo: The Canadian Press Shucked Malpeque oysters are seen on a serving board in Summerside, P.E.I., Sunday, Jul 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

The federal government is restricting the movement of young oysters from Atlantic Canada and Quebec to limit the spread of two diseases.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is declaring that the diseases MSX and dermo are present or very likely to be present in the waters around Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec.

Multinucleate sphere unknown, or MSX, as well as dermo, also known as perkinsosis, are not harmful to humans but can devastate oyster populations.

The inspection agency says commercial-size oysters that have been processed are still permitted to be exported outside the affected regions.

However, oysters that are still growing are no longer allowed to be transferred outside the Atlantic region or Quebec.

The agency says under the new rules oyster growers, harvesters and processors no longer need a permit to move oysters within the five provinces.