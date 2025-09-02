Canada to host U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, other officials from G7 and Ukraine

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson during a reception for Republican members of Congress in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will be in the Ottawa region this week for a gathering of his peers from most G7 countries and Ukraine.

Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia will host his counterparts from Thursday to Saturday as part of Canada's G7 presidency.

His office says the officials will gather "in the National Capital Region" to discuss the challenges facing legislators worldwide and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

The agenda for the meeting includes online disinformation, political polarization and violence against lawmakers.

Canada has chosen to invite the chair of Ukraine's parliament as U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's war on Ukraine have alarmed European leaders.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand's office says she will also host her counterparts — likely including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio — "in Ontario this autumn."