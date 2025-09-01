Edmonton police lay murder charge after woman found with fatal gunshot wounds in car

Photo: Jason Franson An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Edmonton police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a woman he knew was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a car in the city's downtown over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a call for a shooting in the 119 Street and Jasper Avenue area just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A 39-year-old woman was located dead inside an SUV.

Police say a Monday autopsy found the woman died from gunshot wounds.

The man, 42, has also been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Police say the man and woman knew one another.