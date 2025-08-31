N.W.T. wildfire prompts evacuation order for Fort Providence

Photo: The Canadian Press Fire continues to burn underground near Enterprise, Northwest Territories on Wednesday October 11, 2023.

An evacuation order has been issued for a community in Northwest Territories due to a wildfire in the area.

After being told to be ready to leave, the community of Fort Providence has been told to evacuate today as of 9 a.m. with the fire within two kilometres of the community.

N.W.T. wildfire information officer Mike Westwick says the fire grew significantly overnight and while winds will keep the flames away from the community for the day, they're expected to shift by the late afternoon, which could put the town at risk.

Westwick says structural protection specialists are in place and are setting up water cannons and sprinklers on the edge of the community, as well as prepare for possible fire encroachment later in the day.

Residents are being told to head to a reception centre in Hay River, about 120 kilometres southeast of Fort Providence.

The community is the second in the territory to be evacuated since Friday, when 500 residents living in Whati were ordered to evacuate.