Murder charges dropped against three in Melissa Duquette homicide

Photo: . Melissa Duquette

First-degree murder charges against three individuals accused in the killing of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette have been stayed.

The charges against Kevin Keenatch, Sundance Okemaysim, and Kendall Ameech were stayed in Saskatoon Provincial Court on June 20.

The Crown doesn’t have to give reasons when they stay charges. When charges are stayed they can be brought back to life within one year, but this rarely happens. The Crown stays charges if witnesses aren’t cooperating or there isn’t enough evidence to proceed.

Duquette’s body was found in the basement of a Saskatoon home in the 3200 Block of 33rd Street West on April 15, 2024.