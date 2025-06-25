Canada issues deportation orders, cancels visas for Iranian regime members

Photo: The Canadian Press A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer's uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The federal border agency says three people have been found ineligible to remain in Canada in recent years for being senior officials of the Iranian regime.

The Canada Border Services Agency says deportation orders were issued for all three and one has been removed from Canada.

In 2022, Ottawa declared Iran's leaders — including senior government and security agency officials — inadmissible to Canada due to involvement in terrorism and human rights violations.

The border agency says the designation, which was expanded last year, denies any senior official of the regime access to Canada in the first place.

It also allows the agency to take immigration enforcement action against any regime member who came to Canada before or after the designation.

The current hostilities between Israel and Iran have drawn more attention to the possible activities of Iranian regime members in Canada.