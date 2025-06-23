Third day of searching for four missing in Quebec medical helicopter crash

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Police are spending a third day searching for four people who went missing after a medical transport helicopter crashed on Quebec's North Shore.

The Airmedic helicopter crashed into a lake late Friday near Natashquan, Que., just over 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Five people were aboard the aircraft when it went down.

One person escaped and Airmedic said their life is not in danger.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the crash along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Quebec's workplace health and safety board.

Airmedic said Sunday that it was suspending operations to offer support to its employees.