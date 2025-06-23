Canada's next national census set for May 2026

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada's offices at Tunney's Pasture in Ottawa on Friday, March 8, 2019.

The next Canadian census will be held in May 2026.

The federal cabinet has issued an order fixing the date for the census and the questions it will ask.

The last census was held in 2021 and was the first to be held during a pandemic.

It collected data on the population, including age, gender, marital status, family structure and types of dwelling.

It also gathered statistics on military experience, income, immigration, ethnocultural and religious background, and education, among other factors.

Statistics Canada says the results are used to plan government services involving employment, schools, public transportation and hospital services.