Convicted killer, 62, escapes from Archambault Institution in Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Correctional Service Canada says a convicted killer has escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians region.

Staff discovered Richard Plourde was missing from his minimum security unit at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 62-year-old was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder at Archambault Institution.

He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and grey hair.

He also has a tattoo of a skull bone and a hand on his right shoulder, a rose on his abdomen and the letters R.P. on his right arm.

The federal agency says it has contacted Quebec provincial police who have issued a warrant for Plourde's arrest.