Yukon wildfires growing rapidly due to weather as close to 200 homes remain on alert

Firefighters in Yukon say the wildfire that has put about 100 homes on evacuation alert near Dawson has grown rapidly due to recent weather conditions and is now measured at 15 square kilometres in size.

An update posted to Yukon Protective Services' Facebook page says the Quebec Creek fire is now 10 kilometres away from Upper West Dawson, and direct action on the blaze is "difficult" due to the fire's intensity.

Nearby, the Mount Leotta fire threatening the Henderson Corner-Dempster Cutoff area is now estimated at nine square kilometres in size, and structure protection crews have been deployed while the blaze burns 3.5 kilometres from the Klondike Highway.

About 80 homes in the area remain on evacuation alert, with smoke "highly visible."

Yukon Protective Services says eight initial-attack crews and a large airtanker have arrived from the BC Wildfire Service to combat the blazes, and most firefighting personnel who left the territory to help other jurisdictions have returned.

Environment Canada says an early season heat event remains over vast stretches of Yukon with temperatures pushing into the high 20s, while possible thunderstorms are in the forecast in Dawson for the next two days.

There are currently about 60 active wildfires burning in the territory, and more than 40 new blazes have been triggered by lightning since June 16.

The Yukon government has also put in place a level-three fire restriction across most of the territory, with the only open fires allowed outdoors being those in fire pits and other containers.

Residents are being asked to avoid building fires in windy conditions and to keep water nearby while ensuring all flames are extinguished before leaving.