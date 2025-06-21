Man charged with murdering Alberta woman who hasn't been seen in nearly six years

Photo: The Canadian Press Twyla Evans is shown in this undated police handout photo. A murder charge has been laid in the disappearance of an Alberta woman who was last seen close to six years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

A murder charge has been laid in the disappearance of an Alberta woman who was last seen close to six years ago.

RCMP say Twyla Evans, who was 39 when she was last seen alive in Wetaskiwin, south of Edmonton, was reported missing in September of 2019.

Police say her body has not been recovered despite search efforts they describe as exhaustive.

Investigators say in a news release that recent developments led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man, who remains in custody is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say in the release that the case was heartbreaking because Evans faced "significant vulnerabilities" in her daily life.

They say that since the matter is now before the courts, they will not be releasing further information about the case.