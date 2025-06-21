Four missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec: police

Photo: The Canadian Press An Air Medic medical transport plane is seen Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in St. Hubert, Que.

Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for.

They said the aircraft operated by Airmedic was involved in an accident around 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Natashquan, Que., a little more than 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police planned to comb a wooded area in the region north of the community in the province's Côte-Nord region.

Sgt. Élizabeth Marquis-Guy said five people were aboard the chopper, but one woman was rescued and reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital.

The four others remained missing on Saturday morning.

Raphaele Bourgault, a spokesperson from the Longueuil, Que.-based air medical transport firm, confirmed the helicopter was part of the company fleet and said emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene.

"Airmedic staff are working closely with authorities and first responders to manage the situation and provide the necessary assistance," Bourgault said in an emailed statement.

"Airmedic will release further information as soon as it is confirmed."

Bourgault said the company's thoughts and concerns are with those affected by the crash.

Airmedic specializes in air medical transport and operates both planes and helicopters as part of its fleet. It is a private company that offers its services across Canada.

A command post was set up and search specialists are on site and are capable of searching on the water as well as by ground and in the air.

The Canadian Armed Forces have also been called for assistance, police said.

Provincial police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been informed of the crash and will conduct an investigation to determine the circumstances behind it.

A TSB spokesman said the helicopter was in the process of a medical evacuation and crashed into a lake shortly after takeoff.

"The TSB is in contact with the operator and others involved and is collecting information," spokesman Nic Defalco said in an emailed response.

Police investigators will collaborate in the TSB probe, Marquis-Guy said.