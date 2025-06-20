Three-year-old boy dies after being hit in Halifax crosswalk by vehicle

Photo: The Canadian Press A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Police say a toddler has died after he was hit by a vehicle north of the city's downtown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Police in Halifax say a toddler has died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night, not far from the city's downtown.

Officers say they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian along a street in Bedford, a neighbourhood north of downtown Halifax.

They say a three-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

Paramedics took the boy to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Halifax police say they're sending condolences to the boy's family and they thank witnesses and bystanders who remained at the scene.

Investigators say no charges have been laid and an investigation is ongoing.