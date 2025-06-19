Doug Ford apologizes over 'hat in hand' comment about First Nations

Photo: The Canadian Press Protesters chant and wave flags during a demonstration outside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has apologized for saying First Nations should not keep coming "hat in hand" to the government if they say no to mining projects, a comment many First Nation leaders called racist.

Ford delivered that apology in a meeting at Queen's Park to several dozen chiefs who are part of the Anishinabek Nation.

Ford's government recently passed into law Bill 5, which gives cabinet the power to suspend municipal and provincial laws for chosen projects through the creation of so-called special economic zones.

The premier has said the first such zone would be the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario, which is said to be rich in critical minerals.

The special economic zone law is part of an omnibus bill that the government says is needed to speed up construction of large infrastructure projects, particularly mines.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige says she and the 39 First Nations she represents have accepted Ford's apology.

Bill 5 has sparked outrage among First Nations across the province who see the new law as yet another example of a government trampling their rights and ignoring their concerns.

Many First Nations have threatened to blockade roads, railways and mines if the bill is not repealed.

On Wednesday, Ford said he is willing to give First Nations whatever they want for support to develop mines, but that came with a warning.

"When I first came into office, I told Minister (Greg) Rickford, 'Treat them well, give them what they need, whatever they want for them to prosper.' But there's going to be a point that you can't just keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government, you've got to be able to take care of yourselves," Ford said.

"And when you literally have gold mines, nickel mines, every type of critical mineral that the world wants, and you're saying, 'No, no, I don't want to touch that, by the way, give me money' — not going to happen."