Canada announces retaliatory measures on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly speaks to reporters as she arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canada is taking steps to protect the steel and aluminum industries with new counter-tariffs and protectionist policies, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday.

At a press conference, Carney pointed out that he and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to pursue a trade deal to end tariffs within the next 30 days.

"In parallel, we must reinforce our strength at home and safeguard Canadian workers and businesses from the unjust U.S. tariffs," he said.

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports in March, and hiked that rate to 50 per cent earlier this month.

Canada responded with 25 per cent counter-tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products in March.

Carney said Thursday that on July 21, when the 30-day negotiation period has ended, those counter-tariffs will be adjusted "to levels consistent with progress made in the broader trading agreement with the U.S."

Ottawa is also introducing rules on June 30 that will limit federal procurement to using steel and aluminum from Canada and "reliable trading partners."

The U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs apply to the entire world, not just Canada, which has led to concerns about dumping.

Canada will establish new tariff rate quotas of 100 per cent of 2024 levels on imports of steel products from non-free trade agreement partners, the government said in a news release.

Carney said new tariffs will be imposed in the coming weeks to protect Canadian industries from unfair trading practices and overcapacity.

Carney also announced the creation of two separate task forces for steel and aluminum that will meet to monitor the situation and advise the government.

The heads of the Canadian Steel Producers Association and the United Steelworkers visited Parliament Hill on Thursday to call for urgent action by the federal government.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the U.S. tariffs have left Canada's steel and aluminum industries in a state of emergency.

"We know that the Canadian steel and aluminum workers are very anxious and they want us to come up with a solution really, really quickly," she said Thursday morning.