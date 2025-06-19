Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa is helping Canadians leave the Middle East once they reach countries bordering Israel and Iran.

With airports closed across the region, Ottawa has stationed consular officials on the other side of certain crossings on the Israeli and Iranian borders to help those fleeing either country to get home.

Anand tells The Canadian Press that she is looking at further options beyond commercial means, including help from Canada's allies.

She is urging Canadians in the region to register with Global Affairs Canada so that they can get the latest details.

Anand says she is "extremely concerned" about the quickly evolving conflict between Israel and Iran and adds anyone who wants to get home should do so.

Ottawa used commercial flights to get Canadians out of Lebanon last year, avoiding a military evacuation that officials had been planning for months.