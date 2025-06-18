'Zero arrests': RCMP say nobody arrested at G7 but charges possible for wayward pilot

Photo: The Canadian Press Protesters gather to protest the arrival of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Calgary on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Law enforcement officials overseeing security at the G7 leaders’ summit said Wednesday no arrests were made during the three-day event, except for one rogue pilot who forced officials to scramble CF-18 Hornet fighter jets.

During the summit, which included leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and the European Union, no-fly zones were in place over Kananaskis Village and the Calgary International Airport.

Those temporary restrictions were lifted Wednesday, but there was one violation Sunday over Kananaskis, the day the leaders were set to arrive.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) deployed fighter jets to intercept the fixed-wing civilian aircraft above the Kananaskis area and tried to get his attention before resorting to final warning measures to contact the pilot.

"As a result of that, the Royal Canadian Air Force and our NORAD partners responded in a manner to enforce and secure that airspace," RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall told a news conference.

"Thankfully, we were able to have that pilot safely exit the controlled airspace, land and an investigation started into what exactly happened there."

Hall said the pilot was directed to land in Brooks, 285 kilometres to the east, where he was met by RCMP.

"At this time it's not my understanding that any charges have been laid."

The pilot is not in custody.

The RCMP-led Integrated Safety and Security Group spent months working with partners to prepare for the worst, including setting up designated demonstration zones in Calgary and Banff.

Protests were small. Two of the three zones in Calgary were barely used. Protesters chose Calgary city hall as their main venue, but no more than a few hundred showed up Sunday, the busiest day of the summit.

Monday and Tuesday only saw about a hundred Sikhs protest the arrival of India's prime minister.

The 2002 G8 summit, also held in Kananaskis, resulted in large protests, including marches through downtown Calgary.

Joe Brar, the G7 event security director from Calgary police, said 17 different groups protested Sunday.

He said the world is a different place now than it was 23 years ago.

"There are other ways of demonstrating now as well that rather than just showing up in person," he said.

"Technology allows people from all parts of the world to reach in and express their views and their opinions so I think it's just a change in the environment."

Hall said he was unable to give a price tag for G7 security, but said the number will eventually be released.