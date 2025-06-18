Moe, Smith repeat calls for federal action and support for energy projects

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are repeating their calls for federal support for energy projects and the abandonment of some industry regulations.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta's Danielle Smith say if Prime Minister Mark Carney wants Canada to have the strongest G7 economy, he needs to repeal policies like the West Coast tanker ban and net-zero electricity regulations.

Moe says Canada's top priority should be building an energy corridor that connects the northwest coast to the coast of Hudson Bay.

It's a pitch premiers have been making for over a month, since it was a featured recommendation at the western premiers' conference last month.

Moe says a "port-to-port" connection would create wealth for centuries for all Canadians.

Moe and Smith made the comments after the government caucuses of both provinces met in Lloydminster, a city that straddles their shared boundary.