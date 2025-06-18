Average family to save $280 per year from Liberal tax cut: PBO

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The parliamentary budget officer estimates the average Canadian family will save $280 on their taxes next year thanks to the Liberal government's planned income tax cut.

A one-percentage-point cut to the bottom income tax bracket was a pillar of the Liberal campaign during the spring federal election.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's plan pitched annual savings of up to $825 per dual-income family.

But the parliamentary budget officer says in a new analysis that the average family likely won't get that much back.

A couple with a child who are both earning in the second income bracket would get closest, with $750 in average savings, but most single Canadians and seniors are expected to save less.

The Liberals tabled a ways and means motion last month that puts the tax cut in place starting July 1, but legislation to enact the change is still making its way through Parliament.