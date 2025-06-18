Residents told to prepare to flee central Newfoundland town as wildfire burns nearby

Photo: The Canadian Press A Newfoundland flag flies in the wind in Rocky Harbour, N.L., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

The town council of Badger, N.L., is warning residents to be prepared to flee as a wildfire burns nearby.

In a post on the community's Facebook page, officials say the town of about 685 people in central Newfoundland is under an evacuation alert.

The provincial government says the fire has an area of about 3.8 square kilometres and is burning about four km away from the community.

Crews are trying to douse the flames from the ground and from the air.

Badger is about 300 km northwest of St. John's, N.L.

Wildfires earlier this year destroyed at least 11 homes in the area of Adam's Cove, N.L., which is about 40 km northwest of St. John's.