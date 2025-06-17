G7 leaders agree to 'charter' on wildfires, pledging global co-operation

Photo: The Canadian Press Work continues to assess, repair and rebuild as some residents return to Jasper, Alta., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the national park and Jasper townsite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Leaders of the G7 have agreed to co-operate on their efforts to manage the impacts of devastating wildfires, which are surging for another summer across Canada.

The leaders are calling it the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter.

The statement outlines steps that all G7 countries and five non-G7 members intend to take on wildfire prevention, research collaboration and community rebuilding efforts.

At last year's summit, leaders agreed to prevent and manage the negative impacts of wildfires, but did not outline specific plans for doing so and committed to reversing deforestation by 2030.

The declaration comes as Canada battles yet another devastating wildfire season and almost one year after a wildfire ripped through Jasper, an Alberta town 250 kilometres from where the leaders are meeting.

The charter was signed by non-G7 leaders from Australia, India, Mexico, South Korea and South Africa, all of whom were invited to the summit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.