New EV rebate program in the works, environment minister says

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin tells The Canadian Press the government will bring back a consumer rebate program to help make electric vehicles more affordable.

The federal government's former rebate program for electric vehicles, launched in 2019, was so popular it ran out of funding, leading Ottawa to pause it earlier this year.

Dabrusin also indicated Canada's electric vehicle mandate — which states all light-duty passenger vehicles sold off the lot must be zero-emissions by 2035 — won’t be changing.

Conservatives spent Tuesday in Ottawa calling for the mandate to be scrapped, citing concerns about an auto sector threatened by U.S. tariffs.

The Liberals ran in the recent federal election on a pitch to encourage Canadians to make greener choices, after Prime Minister Mark Carney cut the consumer carbon tax rate to zero.

In the first four months of this year, around eight per cent of all new vehicles sold in Canada were zero-emissions.