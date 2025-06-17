G7 agrees to increase use of artificial intelligence in public sector

Photo: The Canadian Press French President Emmanuel Macron asks Prime Minister Mark Carney where to look as they pose for the G7 family photo in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In a joint statement, G7 countries say they will work together to expand the use of artificial intelligence in the public sector.

The idea is to improve the quality of government services and increase government efficiency.

The statement was issued Tuesday as the global summit was wrapping up in Kananaskis, Alta.

It says Canada will use its G7 presidency to host a series of labs looking at barriers to AI adoption in the public sector.

The G7 also pledged to support adoption of artificial intelligence by small and medium businesses.

The statement says G7 countries will work to address AI's heavy energy consumption and increase access to AI in developing countries.