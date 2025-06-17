Masked men tried to steal vehicle from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's home, he says

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks to media prior the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Masked men tried to steal a vehicle overnight from Doug Ford's home, the Ontario premier said Tuesday as part of a rant that covered bail reform, "weak-kneed judges," and a desire to fundraise for a man charged after allegedly firing a gun to thwart car thieves.

Toronto police said their officers arrested and charged four people, including two youth, with possessing an electronic device for motor vehicle theft and unlawfully purchasing an automobile master key.

Ford spoke about it at a press conference, prefacing it by saying the incident is like those featured on TV shows about "stupid" criminals.

"Four thugs come racing down my street, masks on, ready to take the car out of the driveway," Ford said.

"Surprise, surprise. At 12:30 (am) the two police cars are there, the chase is on. So they chase them. One guy runs out, takes off, they capture him, and they catch these other guys. But just imagine all the unfortunate people that don't have security there at their house."

Ford later said he doesn't know if they were targeting his pickup truck or his brother's Cadillac Escalade that was there, but they had "tools, ready to break in."

The premier predicted that the men police caught near his house overnight will soon be back on the streets, as he lamented the bail system.

"Why don't you guys come over for a barbecue tonight?" he said.

"I'll take care of you better than the police, and thank God the police got you and I never did. Anyways, that's my rant. I'm sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have...We need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society."

Ford's tale of his personal brush with auto theft came Tuesday after he railed against suspected criminals being released on bail even when charged with serious and violent crimes - a topic that frequently sparks impassioned pleas from the premier. He has repeatedly pushed the federal government for bail reform.

He began by saying "weak-kneed judges" gave bail to most of the people arrested in a large drug bust in the Greater Toronto Area and said it shows the system is "broken."

Ford also pointed to a Toronto-area investigation into an alleged criminal network linked to the towing industry. Peel Regional Police said Monday that almost half of the 18 people arrested were already on some form of judicial release.

As well, Ford spoke supportively about a man charged last week by York Regional Police for allegedly shooting a gun during an attempted vehicle theft. Ford said the man shot a gun in the air to scare the would-be thieves away.

Ford said it's not an approach he recommends, but then went on to say the man deserves a medal for "standing up."

"I've got to find out this guy's name and number, and I'm gonna hold a fundraiser for lawyer fees for him," Ford said.

"It's like down in the U.S., we should have the castle law."

Some U.S. states have laws following the castle doctrine, which generally allows people to use reasonable force, sometimes including lethal force, to protect themselves in their homes.