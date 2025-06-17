Canadians give themselves a C grade in AI skills, TD survey shows

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks past a TD Bank sign in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. TD Bank Group says it expects its investment in Charles Schwab Corp. will translate into reported equity in net income of about $285 million for the first-quarter of the bank's 2023 financial year.

A new survey from Toronto-Dominion Bank shows Canadians may be more adept with AI than they believe, with lower levels of trust and familiarity potentially holding them back.

The survey found 87 per cent of Canadians indicated they were comfortable utilizing, learning and adapting to new technologies.

However, the results highlighted a gap between confidence and proficiency in using AI, with only three per cent of respondents giving themselves an A grade, while 40 per cent awarded themselves a C grade.

Christine Morris, a senior executive vice-president at TD, says in a release that the survey suggests that although Canadians seem to be comfortable adapting to AI, the technology may feel unfamiliar.

The survey also found trust in AI was relatively low, with 43 per cent finding it to be a source of accurate information.

The survey was completed by Ipsos on behalf of TD in March, with responses from 2,500 individuals and a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled.