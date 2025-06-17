Doug Ford blasts Netflix doc on late brother Rob Ford: 'Let him rest in peace'

Photo: The Canadian Press Doug Ford is pictured at a news conference in Toronto on Sept.13, 2016, announcing his book: "Ford Nation, Two Brothers, One Vision: The True Story of the People's Mayor."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a new Netflix documentary about his late brother Rob Ford is "disgusting."

The doc titled “Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" chronicles Rob Ford’s rise to power as Toronto mayor in 2010 and his chaotic time in office.

Speaking at a news conference in Toronto, Doug Ford said he wasn't going to watch the film, and he doesn't see eye-to-eye with the creators.

Ford said he spoke to one person who saw the doc and that it "absolutely infuriates" him.

The film's director Shianne Brown told The Canadian Press last week that she had asked Doug Ford to participate in the film but he “kindly declined.”

It includes archival footage and interviews with journalists and insiders from Rob Ford’s circle to trace the populist wave that swept him into office in 2010 and his struggles with addiction while in the spotlight.

"It's just disgusting. Leave the guy alone, let him rest in peace. Let his family rest in peace," Doug Ford said Tuesday when asked about the documentary, which debuted that day.

Rob Ford died of cancer in 2016 at age 46. He served as mayor until 2014.